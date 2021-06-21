Metro Detroit weather update: June 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 21, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Cooler and less humid
- Cold front is moving through as of 1:30 p.m. Near 80 on the east side, mid 60s west.
- On the backside of this front is cooler and drier air that sticks with us for a couple of days.
Stray sprinkles possible Tuesday
- Tuesday an upper-level disturbance swings through and brings the chance for a few sprinkles.
- The dry air at the surface is going to make it tough for much of any rain to reach the ground, but we may see a few drops.
Warming back up
- Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight.
- The next couple of days will have highs in the 70s, but by Thursday and Friday we’re in the 80s.
Showers and storms return Friday
- Humidity returns later this week and also brings back the chance for showers and storms.
- The best chance will be Friday, but there’s still the chance some rain sticks around this weekend. However the weekend chances are a little up in the air at this point.
Other Headlines
Latest sunset
- Sunday is the latest sunset that we see. The sun will set at 9:13 p.m.