Mostly Cloudy icon
74º

Weather

Metro Detroit weather update: June 21, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Local 4Casters

Tags: 
Detroit Weather
,
Michigan Weather
,
Weather Update
,
Weather
,
Weather Center
,
Now
,
Winter
,
Forecast
,
Weather Forecast
Photo does not have a caption

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 21, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Cooler and less humid

  • Cold front is moving through as of 1:30 p.m. Near 80 on the east side, mid 60s west.
  • On the backside of this front is cooler and drier air that sticks with us for a couple of days.

Stray sprinkles possible Tuesday

  • Tuesday an upper-level disturbance swings through and brings the chance for a few sprinkles.
  • The dry air at the surface is going to make it tough for much of any rain to reach the ground, but we may see a few drops.

Warming back up

  • Temperatures fall into the 40s overnight.
  • The next couple of days will have highs in the 70s, but by Thursday and Friday we’re in the 80s.

Showers and storms return Friday

  • Humidity returns later this week and also brings back the chance for showers and storms.
  • The best chance will be Friday, but there’s still the chance some rain sticks around this weekend. However the weekend chances are a little up in the air at this point.

Other Headlines

Latest sunset

  • Sunday is the latest sunset that we see. The sun will set at 9:13 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.