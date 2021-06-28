Metro Detroit weather: Rain chances stick around for most of workweek

DETROIT – We’re getting more sunshine and dry spots around the rain and storms, but the rain isn’t done with us by a long shot.

Wetter and wetter

Rain chances are still with us through at least Thursday. They’ll be likely every day, but not all day. More hours will be dry than wet.

It appears that the amount of rain will be lighter compared to this weekend’s deluge. Expect 1–2 inches of additional rain through Thursday. That’s for most of us.

There will be isolated spots where downpours will double that number. Right now, all the flood advisories and warnings are gone, so area waterways are within their banks. It won’t take much to change that, though. So if you’re in a flood-prone area, stay vigilant for the remainder of the week.

Hottest of the year

Temperatures Tuesday will reach the upper 80s, and possibly 90 degrees. Believe it or not, we have yet to hit 90 degrees this year. Our warmest number was 89 degrees on June 6. Expect to tie or beat that number Tuesday.

The record high is 96 degrees, from 1933, so we’ll fall short of that. But with tropical humidity, it will feel close to that number by mid- to late afternoon.

Temperatures drop a bit Wednesday and Thursday, but the humidity won’t leave us alone until late Thursday. We’ll notice a difference walking out the door Friday morning, with crisp low 60s.

Holiday stunner

Some well-timed relief sets in for a fantastic Independence Day weekend. Highs Friday and Saturday will remain in the 70s.

On Sunday, the Fourth, highs will reach the low 80s. All three days should be dry, with plenty of sun. The only exception might be a rogue shower Friday as that pesky front finally moves on.

Humidity stays very dry for the weekend once it drops Thursday.

