Metro Detroit weather update: June 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers, storms Rest of Monday
- A few spotty showers are popping as of 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, and will continue through sunset. Gusty winds remain the biggest concern within these storms.
- Consensus between high-resolution models is that this activity dissipates as the sun sets, but a couple of model runs have a few rogue showers lasting after 10 p.m.
Showers and storms most of the week
- Tuesday and Wednesday, more of the same. Showers and a few storms are expected.
- Thursday a few showers look to linger around, but it looks like a change is a happening.
Change in the pattern for the weekend?
- The reason we’ve been stuck in this pattern for so long now is due to a large area of high pressure over the western Atlantic ocean.
- This high has prevented much of anything to move and change like it normally would in the atmosphere -- well it looks like it’s finally moving away and breaking down. This should result in somewhat cooler and less humid air to move in this weekend.
- Some long range model runs hint at a few more showers this weekend -- so we can’t completely rule it out yet. We’ll have to wait and see more model runs show the same solution before we can pinpoint that for sure.
Other headlines
Tropical Depression 4
- Tropical Depression 4 has formed off the coast of South Carolina.
- Current forecast has this moving inland tonight, strengthening into Tropical Storm Danny. Then it pretty much dissipates by Tuesday evening over Tennessee.
Highest normal high of the year
- The normal high will be at 84 degrees on July 4. This is the highest normal high that we see.
- It stays at 84 through July 27.