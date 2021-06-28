Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: June 28, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for June 28, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Showers, storms Rest of Monday

  • A few spotty showers are popping as of 1:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, and will continue through sunset. Gusty winds remain the biggest concern within these storms.
  • Consensus between high-resolution models is that this activity dissipates as the sun sets, but a couple of model runs have a few rogue showers lasting after 10 p.m.

Showers and storms most of the week

  • Tuesday and Wednesday, more of the same. Showers and a few storms are expected.
  • Thursday a few showers look to linger around, but it looks like a change is a happening.

Change in the pattern for the weekend?

  • The reason we’ve been stuck in this pattern for so long now is due to a large area of high pressure over the western Atlantic ocean.
  • This high has prevented much of anything to move and change like it normally would in the atmosphere -- well it looks like it’s finally moving away and breaking down. This should result in somewhat cooler and less humid air to move in this weekend.
  • Some long range model runs hint at a few more showers this weekend -- so we can’t completely rule it out yet. We’ll have to wait and see more model runs show the same solution before we can pinpoint that for sure.

Other headlines

Tropical Depression 4

  • Tropical Depression 4 has formed off the coast of South Carolina.
  • Current forecast has this moving inland tonight, strengthening into Tropical Storm Danny. Then it pretty much dissipates by Tuesday evening over Tennessee.

Highest normal high of the year

  • The normal high will be at 84 degrees on July 4. This is the highest normal high that we see.
  • It stays at 84 through July 27.

