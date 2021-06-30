Metro Detroit weather: Wet, humid pattern leaves with June

DETROIT – The month of June is drawing to a close, and this ridiculous wet and humid pattern is leaving along with it.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Wayne County until 8:30 p.m.

Turning the corner

We’ll still be looking at rain on Storm Tracker 4 through Thursday, but the intensity and coverage will be a big improvement from the last several days.

A wave of low pressure will trigger a few showers Thursday, mainly in the early afternoon. There won’t be much to measure, as drier air starts to invade. But, we’ll have to wait until Friday for a completely dry day.

Humidity starts dropping during the second half of Thursday, but we’ll really feel it when we wake up Friday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s, giving us a crisp feel heading into the holiday weekend.

Fabulous Fourth

Our forecast is dry (really!) Friday through Monday. Plus, we should see plenty of sunshine during that stretch.

Temperatures will be below normal (which will be in the mid-80s). Friday’s highs stay in the 70s, and we’ll barely touch 80 degrees Saturday. Both days will be coming with very low humidity.

That changes Sunday and Monday, with noticeably warmer temperatures. Highs on the Fourth of July will finish in the mid-80s, and we’ll be close to 90 degrees Monday. Humidity is coming back, though, so it looks like those days will feel similar to the conditions we’ve had this week, minus the rain/storm chances.

July settles in

Humidity stays high for a shortened workweek. Tuesday will finish near 90 but feel like the mid-90s, and thunderstorm chances return.

We’ll lose five degrees Wednesday, but still fight thunderstorms, at times.

