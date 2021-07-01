Metro Detroit weather: Lower humidity, temperatures ahead of hotter, more humid Independence Day

DETROIT – We’re barreling toward the more pleasant parts of our forecast. But the holiday weekend will have two distinctly different “eras.”

Crisp, Cooler Start

Drier air is already making its way into southeast Michigan. We’ll continue to dry out through Friday and humidity will give us a break, until the 4th. Temperatures will hang out below normal for both Friday and Saturday. That includes the mornings which will start in the 50s. This is a rain-free zone, too, with plenty of sunshine for both days.

Hotter, Humid Finish

Sunday and Monday will feel distinctly different as both heat and humidity will return to the area. Highs Sunday will hit the upper 80s and quite a few locations will touch 90 on Monday. But with the muggy air returning, heat index readings will be in the low 90s Sunday afternoon and mid 90s on Monday the 5th. Right now the forecast is dry with partly cloudy skies. However, that could be a mighty unstable atmosphere. So we’ll monitor any changes. Of course, the Local 4Casters app is the best way to keep tabs on the changing forecast, especially if you going to be celebrating this weekend outdoors.

Ad

Stalled Again

By Tuesday, another frontal boundary pulls up to our neighborhood and hits the brakes. Thank goodness, it doesn’t look like it will last as long as this past stagnant pattern. But rain and storms will be with us both Tuesday and Wednesday. Now that much of the area has been removed from drought status, we don’t need the rain. However, after four days of July sun and increasing temperatures, a quick drink wouldn’t be the worst.

Track the radar: