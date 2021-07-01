Metro Detroit weather: Not as hot with some shower chances

Hopefully, it was an easier sleeping night as more comfortable air moves into Metro Detroit and we will enjoy that for the next few days. So, partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid to upper 60s as you head out and about on this Thursday morning. The Rocket Mortgage Classic PGA event officially gets underway this morning at the Detroit Golf Club. If you’re planning ahead you may want to bring an umbrella or parka, but you also may not need it.

Sunrise is at 6:01 a.m.

The heat and humidity has officially broken for now and that means high temps today will rest in the upper 70s with winds becoming N 5-12 mph. The cooler flow of air over the Great Lakes will keep some clouds pouring in and may also bring a few showers late morning into the afternoon. Isolated rain showers will not dominate the day but may be around here and there on the lighter side. It’s going to be a beautiful evening as temps continue to cool into the comfy category.

Ad

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

Friday is another day in the 70s after a nice cool dip into the 50s early in the morning. We expect a sunny start with clouds increasing as the winds start to pick up NNW 5-15 gusting to 23 mph. Once again, that will create some afternoon cloud cover and the possibility of a random shower or two off of Lake Huron so, mainly North Zone. Again, don’t cancel your plans or bank on rain for the grass and garden because they will be confined to a few spots east and north of Metro Detroit.

Saturday is the pick day of this coming Holiday Weekend with highs flirting with 80°F after another pleasant morning in the upper 50s. Look for a nice mix of sun and a few clouds with highs in the upper 70s for most of Metro Detroit. Get ready for that summer heat and humidity to return Sunday, the 4th of July. Highs will be near 90°F and it will start to get a bit muggy again. An isolated, heat induced pop up or two is possible Sunday and Monday with a better chance for showers and storms on Tuesday of next week. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

Ad

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android