Metro Detroit weather: Muggy Sunday night, hotter weather tomorrow

DETROIT – Happy 4th of July and welcome to Sunday night, Motown!

It remains humid overnight with some clouds overhead. Tomorrow will be hotter with even higher heat indices than today (Sunday’s afternoon heat index reached the low 90s.). Tuesday and Wednesday will be hotter than average, too, but rain enters the picture. Then, we’ll have lower temperatures with a chance of more showers.

Sunday night will be warm and muggy. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot. Heat indices will be in the middle and upper 90s. Make sure campers are cool and well taken care of in the sweltering conditions.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Hot, again, with highs near 90°F.

Showers and thunderstorms are more likely, Wednesday. It remains warm with highs in the low and middle 80s. Skies will be partly sunny mostly cloudy.

More refreshing air returns Thursday and Friday with lower temperatures. It remains warm and seasonable. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 70s with a chance of rain and thunder. Friday’s highs will be in the low 80s under sunnier skies.

