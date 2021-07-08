Metro Detroit weather: More storm chances ahead of dropping temperatures

DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm warning for Macomb and Wayne counties until 5:15 p.m.

Our break from the heat, humidity and storms is perfectly timed for the weekend.

Humidity Exits

We’ve been watching the drier air hanging out just to our north for about the last 24 hours. But the frontal boundary holding that hostage wasn’t in a hurry to head south. It’s on the move now and we can expect to wake up to a cooler, crisper start on Friday.

Outside of the Metro Zone, expect a lot of 50-degree lows. It will be even cooler Friday night. Even the city should finish in the 50s. That drier air will hang around through Sunday before the “muggies” make a return to our neighborhood.

Unseasonable Weekend

Statistically, this is the hottest part of the year in Detroit. Our normal high from now through the end of July is 84 degrees. But we’ll stay firmly under that mark through the start of next week. Highs Friday through Sunday will finish in the 70s. And with the lower humidity mentioned above, it will feel much more comfortable than the rain-reduced 70s we felt earlier in the week.

By Monday we’ll creep into the 80s. Even beyond that, we don’t see much more heat. Our warmest high temperature in the 10 Day Forecast will be 85 by the middle of next week.

Temporary Drying

The weekend will be rain-free as well, until Sunday evening. That’s welcome news now that the newest Drought Monitor has removed nearly all of southeast Michigan from drought status. Parts of the North Zone remain, with northern Sanilac County still in Severe Drought.

However, starting Sunday night we have likely chances of getting wet every day next week.

Track the radar: