Metro Detroit weather: Finally...relief!

TGIF! As promised, a cooler, drier air mass has settled over southeast Michigan in the wake of Thursday’s cold front…a front which spawned a severe thunderstorm that pounded the Grosse Pointes with damaging wind gusts and well over one inch of rain. But that’s all in the rear-view mirror now, and we can breathe a huge sigh of relief (literally) at waking up to much more comfortable conditions.

We’ll have a lot of cloud cover this morning, then start to see those clouds break up and eventually become partly cloudy this afternoon as the drier air really takes hold. Highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 degrees Celsius) combined with the lower humidity will feel so pleasant! Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:06 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:11 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius), and calm air. What great sleeping weather…

Ad

Weekend Update

If you have outdoor chores to get done this weekend, or maybe an outdoor art fair to go to, or perhaps a round of golf, Saturday is your day. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with very pleasant highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius) and the humidity well in check. I have a friend’s daughter getting married Saturday in an outdoor ceremony, and it’ll be perfect!

Increasing clouds Saturday night, but it remains dry for our Saturday night plans. Lows in the mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius).

Most computer models are coming around to a solution that brings rain into the area on Sunday. The only saving grace is that some models (particularly the ever-trustworthy ECMWF) have us dry first thing in the morning, with rain advancing northward through the day. So MAYBE we can salvage a bit of dry weather early Sunday. But at this point, afternoon barbecues, etc. appear to be in jeopardy. I’ll keep an eye on things over the weekend and tweet an update (@PGLocal4) if anything changes. Highs Sunday should only reach the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Back to the Future

The hot, humid, unsettled weather pattern we just came out of likely will return next week, as we’ll be steamy with periodic shower and thunderstorm chances Monday through at least Thursday. Highs generally in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius), and very uncomfortable overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s (20 to 22 degrees Celsius).