Metro Detroit weather: Storms could bring damaging winds, more floods this week

DETROIT – Rain chances aren’t going away anytime soon. We can say the same about the muggy air. But just how hot will we get before the weekend?

Wet week ahead

We’ve been no stranger to wet weather recently, and it looks like our relationship will only grow stronger through the end of the workweek -- at least.

Savor the 36-plus-hour period from midnight through Thursday evening. Other than a stray shower Wednesday afternoon (which is very small chance), we should get a dry break before our strongest, most widespread activity arrives Thursday.

Damaging winds will be possible, but the flooding potential from heavy downpours remains top of mind.

Beyond Thursday’s storms, the cold front bringing them will loiter Friday and even into Saturday, keeping shower chances through the first part of the weekend. Many of us can expect 1–2 inches of rain through that time, with isolated areas getting close to 3 inches.

If there’s a silver lining to all this, it’s that some of the heaviest rainfall will be in the North Zone. These are places that are still in drought. Northern Sanilac County is in a severe drought.

Temperatures boosted

Temperatures will increase through Thursday. That’s when the mercury will be close to 90 degrees and feel like 95 because of tropical humidity.

That muggy air won’t leave us alone until Sunday, but temperatures will start decreasing Friday. We’ll gain a few degrees back by Sunday. That’s now looking like a clear winner over Saturday for best weekend day.

