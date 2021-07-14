Metro Detroit weather: Breaking down storm chances over next 2 days, into weekend

DETROIT – Our break from the storms ends Thursday, and pretty early for some. The heat will peak in the afternoon before a decent finish to the weekend.

Wet weather returns

First on the menu will be a large complex of storms that will barrel into the state after midnight. These should be weakening as they approach us, so North Zone locations might see a thunderstorm close to daybreak.

The rest of us will get our chance in the afternoon. A cold front will be sinking south, which will focus storms in the southern half of the area. Once again, there is a marginal risk that these could become severe due to damaging winds, but the biggest threat will be from isolated flooding in heavy downpours.

We should be out of the severe threat by sunset, with just weaker thunderstorms remaining. Those will still add to rain totals, though.

Then, that front parks itself just south of the state line for more showers and thunderstorms Friday. These won’t be severe, but they will bring copious amounts of moisture.

Some of this activity will linger into the first half of Saturday, but both of those days, the wet weather should stay south of Eight Mile Road, and possibly south of I-94.

Parts of Lenawee and Monroe County might pick up more than 2 inches of rain, with totals decreasing north.

Sweaty Thursday

Temperatures should get very close to 90 degrees before afternoon storms fire Thursday. It will feel like the mid-90s in this tropically humid airmass.

Then, we drop nearly 10 degrees for Friday and Saturday, with lower humidity, as well.

Friday will be cloud-filled, even for places that stay dry. Saturday will bring a bit more sun outside of the South Zone, which has the best chance of first-half showers.

Sunday shines

The second half of the weekend will be the best for everybody, with continued low humidity, dry skies and warmer temperatures. Expect to get back to the mid-80s in the afternoon.

We’ll copy that for Monday before rain returns Tuesday of next week.

