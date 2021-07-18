Metro Detroit weather: Warm and sunny Sunday ahead

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Mother Nature helps with any recovery effort and just plain old good times with family and friends outdoors, today. It will be very warm and bright with comfortable humidity and no rain in sight. Tonight will be clear and mild. Tomorrow and Tuesday will be even hotter with showers possible during the second half of Tuesday. For now it is likely that there is just one other chance of rain at the end of the work-week.

Sunday morning will be cool and crisp. Temperatures start in the low 60s.

Sunrise is at 6:13 a.m.

We have perfect baseball weather again Sunday afternoon. The Tigers host the Minnesota Twins at 1:10 p.m. at Comerica Park. Skies will be crystal clear while at the surface, temperatures will reach the middle 80s. Remember your sunglasses and your sunscreen for everyone before going outdoors.

Also, although humidity will be at tolerable levels, drink plenty of water and wear light and loose-fitting clothes to stay cool and healthy.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees.

Sunset is at 9:06 p.m.

Sunday night will be clear and mild. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s.

Monday will be sunny and hotter. Temps rise back above average to the middle and upper 80s.

Tuesday has a chance of showers but not before temperatures rise to near 90 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with afternoon temps back in the middle 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible again Friday. Highs in the middle 80s.

