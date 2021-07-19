Metro Detroit weather update: July 19, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 19, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain chances Tuesday
- A front is dropping down through the state tomorrow and will spark a few showers and storms.
- We’ll see a few later in the day, with the best chances in the north zone.
Rain chances rest of week
- Another system brings us more rain later Thursday into Friday morning.
- A third front brings rain and maybe some storms late Saturday into Sunday morning.
Not a lot of rain
While we are tracking three decent rain chances in the next 7 days, it’s not packing much of a punch.
- Area-wide, we’re looking to pick up around half an inch. (Isolated spots that see downpours will get more, however).
- It’s OK though, a lot of places have picked up 2-5 inches over the last week.
Other weather headlines
Smoke overhead
- I think most everyone knows about this by now, but what we can do is show models that project where the smoke is going.
Hottest temperature in Detroit history
- Saturday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature in Detroit history.
- We got to 105 degrees July 24, 1934
Sunset at 9 p.m.
- Saturday is also the last day that the sun sets at 9 p.m. Sunday it sets at 8:59 p.m.