Metro Detroit weather update: July 19, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 19, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain chances Tuesday

  • A front is dropping down through the state tomorrow and will spark a few showers and storms.
  • We’ll see a few later in the day, with the best chances in the north zone.

Rain chances rest of week

  • Another system brings us more rain later Thursday into Friday morning.
  • A third front brings rain and maybe some storms late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Not a lot of rain

While we are tracking three decent rain chances in the next 7 days, it’s not packing much of a punch.

  • Area-wide, we’re looking to pick up around half an inch. (Isolated spots that see downpours will get more, however).
  • It’s OK though, a lot of places have picked up 2-5 inches over the last week.

Other weather headlines

Smoke overhead

  • I think most everyone knows about this by now, but what we can do is show models that project where the smoke is going.

Hottest temperature in Detroit history

  • Saturday is the anniversary of the hottest temperature in Detroit history.
  • We got to 105 degrees July 24, 1934

Sunset at 9 p.m.

  • Saturday is also the last day that the sun sets at 9 p.m. Sunday it sets at 8:59 p.m.

