Metro Detroit weather: Heat, humidity, downpours on the way back

DETROIT – Wednesday was an oasis in the muggy, stormy July desert. OK, July’s been anything but a desert, but you get the point. We’ll be back to the heat, humidity and downpours before you know it.

Rain returning

Expect rain drops back in the picture by late Thursday night. That sets us up for a soggy Friday. Scattered showers will ride along a stationary boundary, and they might not be gone until after midnight.

The first half of Saturday looks dry, but showers and a few storms will pepper the area through daybreak Sunday.

Data suggests rainfall totals might be a bit lower for both events, with much of the area staying under an inch from Thursday night through Sunday morning. Our 4ZONE page shows who will get the highest totals.

Refreshing won’t last

The pleasant exit of heat and humidity (and wildfire smoke) will last one more day. Temperatures will barely touch 80 degrees Thursday afternoon as humidity stays low.

Friday won’t be much warmer, but the humidity will return, and that stays with us through the start of the weekend. When rain chances end, the tropical humidity will depart with them.

Temperatures will soar close to 90 degrees Sunday afternoon, so it will be a definite Jekyll and Hyde look to the weekend.

Longer dry stretch

Beyond Saturday’s storms, we’ll get three and a half solid dry days before our next chance of rain arrives Wednesday.

The longer-term outlook shows we should end up with below-normal precipitation for the last week of July and first week of August.

