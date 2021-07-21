Metro Detroit weather: Much more comfortable day ahead

Before getting to the forecast, I’d like to emphasize an important lesson learned on Tuesday. The early morning high-resolution computer models were in great agreement upon strong-to-severe afternoon storms developing in the Thumb and moving southeast. West of there, the models were also in agreement that the activity would be much more scattered and not nearly as high of a threat. But there was still a chance, so I wrote the following in yesterday morning’s weather article: “The bottom line is that you should keep a close eye on the free Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar late this afternoon if you have outdoor plans…and remember that, if you have notifications turned on, the app sends you alerts to approaching dangerous weather.”

As we now know, while the models absolutely nailed the storms that developed in the Thumb, but did not correctly depict the solid line of strong-to-severe storms that extended west of there. And this is exactly why you need to have the Local4Casters weather app. You’ve heard me say before that our app is the best weather app in the nation, and here’s why: we designed it ourselves here at Local 4 (most stations just buy a generic weather app from a company). Our digital team upstairs worked hard to incorporate weather office input, and we have an app that not only has real-time radar that showed the advancing solid line of storms, but also has a lightning page (some apps don’t even have lightning). But best of all, if you have notifications turned on, then you get alerts like this when dangerous weather approaches, not to mention warnings when they are issued:

WDIV

WDIV

The bottom line here is that the Local4Casters weather app empowers you with the information you need to stay ahead of approaching dangerous weather. Those who have our app are usually not surprised by changing weather. And remember that the app follows you wherever you go…if you are traveling, it travels with you and gives you the weather where you are, even in Europe! Just search “WDIV” in the app store and download it to your phone.

Alright, on to the forecast. Yesterday’s storms were triggered by a cold front advancing downstate, and that front has now moved south of the area, ushering in a cooler, less humid air mass. The day ahead will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with comfortable humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius). North wind at 5 to 10 mph will keep things a little cooler near the Lake Huron shoreline.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:16 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:03 p.m.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with super comfy lows in the mid 50s (13 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Thursday, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius)…another terrific day, which is a good thing since I’ll be at the Tigers game Thursday afternoon!

Increasing clouds Thursday night with a shower or thunderstorm possible late at night. Milder lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Friday morning…perhaps diminishing in coverage during the afternoon. Highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

Saturday could start partly cloudy, so plan your yard work or other outdoor activities for the morning hours because there’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. Some models suggest scattered activity, while others generate more widespread rain. Regardless, rain chances increase during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius).

Saturday night showers and thunderstorms should end around dawn Sunday, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies developing for the balance of the day. Highs near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius).

It appears that the hot weather may stick around well into next week…stay tuned.