Metro Detroit weather: Most of SE Michigan under severe thunderstorm watch

DETROIT – A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Livingston and Oakland Counties until 9:00 p.m. ET.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Sanilac, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 10 p.m. ET.

Nasty thunderstorms have a good chance or rocking much of Southeast Michigan Saturday evening, especially before midnight. As storms pass, it remains warm overnight. More tolerable humidity will be in place tomorrow, but it will be even hotter than today under some intense sunshine. It continues to feel like summer early next week, too.

The National Weather Service has a slight risk of strong to severe storms with heavy downpours, frequent lightning and damaging wind and hail Saturday afternoon and evening.

From now until 11 p.m., a more organized line of showers and thunderstorms will form and sweep across the region from the northwest to the southeast. Temperatures will fall to the rain-cooled 70s when wetness and nastiness arrive.

Remember to dash indoors and stop swimming immediately after hearing thunder or seeing lightning. Also, if the power goes out, keep generators outside and far away from the house to avoid dangerous carbon monoxide.

Sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Scattered showers and storms linger, Saturday night. Overnight lows will be near 70 degrees.

Sunday

Sunday will be a bit wet in the morning. The second half of the day will be brighter and even hotter. Afternoon temperatures reach 90 degrees. Even with more tolerable humidity, remember to take care in the heat and put on sunblock before going outdoors.

Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny and much warmer than average. Daytime temperatures reach the middle and upper 80s. Great weather for going to the beach or the pool.

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with showers and thunderstorms returning. Highs will be in the low and middle 80s each day.

