Metro Detroit weather: Very warm Sunday evening with lower humidity

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Sunday evening and tonight we get just what we need -- a well-deserved break from stormy weather and high humidity. It will be very warm Sunday evening then cool to mild overnight. A northwesterly wind will blow in drier air with lower dew points -- a much welcome feel for folks without air conditioning. After sleeping with the windows up, Monday will be another sizzler. The next chance of rain will be the day after Monday.

Sunday evening will be clear and warm. Temperatures will be in the 80s.

Sunset is at 9:01 p.m.

Sunday night will be clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Monday

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot again. Afternoon temperatures approach 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny sunny and very warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Daytime temps will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Another great day to head to the beach or take a dip in the pool if you can. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday has a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Still very warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Drier but still warm Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

