Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable Sunday night, sizzling again Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday night, Motown.

Sunday night’s weather is perfect for folks without power. It will be dry, cool to mild and comfortable with lower dew point temperatures.

This is excellent sleeping weather, and we can sleep with the windows open. This spells big relief to families and individuals with no air conditioning.

Hopefully, power will be restored by Monday afternoon, because it will be blazing, again. Hotter than average weather will be here the day after tomorrow and the day after that, too. The next chance of rain will be here, Tuesday.

Sunday night will be clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Rest of week

Monday will be mostly sunny and hot again. Afternoon temperatures approach 90 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny sunny and very warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Daytime temps will be in the upper 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny. Another great day to head to the beach or take a dip in the pool if you can. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday has a better chance of more widespread showers and thunderstorms. Still very warm with highs in the middle 80s.

Drier but still warm Friday and Saturday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

