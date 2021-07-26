National Weather Service issues flood warning for Rouge River in Wayne County

Severe storms cause flooding in Wayne County on July 24, 2021.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Rouge River at Detroit in Wayne County until 8:56 a.m. Monday (July 25).

It includes Birmingham, Southfield and Detroit. Minor flooding is forecast.

The warning comes the night after severe storms, including two confirmed tornadoes, swept through Metro Detroit.

Multiple tornado and severe weather warnings were triggered throughout Saturday night.

There were tornado warnings in Macomb, St. Clair and Oakland counties that were lifted before 8:30 p.m. A tornado warning in Genesee County expired at 7 p.m. and a tornado warning in Saginaw County expired at 5:30 p.m.