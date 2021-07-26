Partly Cloudy icon
75º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

National Weather Service issues flood warning for Rouge River in Wayne County

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

Tags: Weather, Flood Warning, Wayne County, News, Local, Local News, Wayne County Flood Warning, Rouge River, River Flooding
Severe storms cause flooding in Wayne County on July 24, 2021.
Severe storms cause flooding in Wayne County on July 24, 2021.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Rouge River at Detroit in Wayne County until 8:56 a.m. Monday (July 25).

It includes Birmingham, Southfield and Detroit. Minor flooding is forecast.

The warning comes the night after severe storms, including two confirmed tornadoes, swept through Metro Detroit.

Read: Residents deal with aftermath of tornadoes in Armada, White Lake

Multiple tornado and severe weather warnings were triggered throughout Saturday night.

There were tornado warnings in Macomb, St. Clair and Oakland counties that were lifted before 8:30 p.m. A tornado warning in Genesee County expired at 7 p.m. and a tornado warning in Saginaw County expired at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter