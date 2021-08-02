Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable and dry stretch

Good Monday morning! Temperatures are on the comfortable side as we get up and going to begin this work week in the 50s with a few spots flirting with the 40s, and others flirting with 60°F. Skies are mostly clear and will be mostly clear through the morning and we are seeing some patchy fog around Metro Detroit in the usual spots so be careful. Enjoy the sunshine and clouds today and an August day without heavy heat or humidity.

Sunrise is at 6:28 a.m.

After morning sunshine, clouds will begin to develop as we warm up a little getting out of the 50s early into the mid and upper 70s this afternoon. We don’t expect any rain with the clouds forming and we will see a nice mix of sun and clouds with winds NNW 5-10 mph. Metro Detroit averages highs in the mid 80s in early august, but we may not see that in the entire 7 day. Get ready for a comfy and mostly dry week ahead.

Sunset is at 8:51 p.m.

Tuesday will start in the 50s and then warm again into the upper 70s with mostly sunshine around Pure Michigan. We may see a few neighborhoods hit 80F tomorrow and we will definitely see slightly warmer temps each day as we move forward this week. So Wednesday highs will be in the low 80s with a nice mix of sun and clouds, and that may be the exact formula for our weather Thursday and Friday too. We can expect increasing high clouds Friday ahead of a possible rain maker coming in this weekend.

The models show a disturbance bringing mainly morning rain showers Saturday, clearing a bit during the day with highs in the low to maybe mid 80s. There’s another and possibly stronger disturbance taking aim at SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario for Sunday morning and those showers may linger longer during the day.

