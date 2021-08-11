Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 11, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 11, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Read: Severe storm threat in SE Michigan: Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds possible
Local forecast
Strong storms Wednesday afternoon
- Strong line of severe storms on the west side of the state this afternoon.
- These storms are moving west to east, and have the potential to produce damaging winds, large hail, even tornadoes will be possible. Flash flooding also a concern with torrential rain.
- This line should push through and be out of our area by around 6 p.m.
More storms possible Wednesday night
- Another line of showers and storms looks to move in shortly after midnight.
- This line again has the potential for damaging winds, large hail, flooding and tornadoes.
- Models disagree somewhat how long this second line will last. The consensus is that it will weaken overnight, but still may be strong when it gets to us.
Active weather rest of the week
- More showers and storms remain possible later Thursday, then again Friday, mainly on the east side.
- A cold front on Friday pushes out all the heat, humidity and active weather just in time for the weekend.
Relief from the heat and humidity on the way
- It’s going to feel like the 90s again Wednesday and Thursday. Friday it’ll feel like the upper 80s, but this weekend the humidity goes away, and the heat index won’t be a factor anymore.