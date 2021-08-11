Severe storm threat in SE Michigan: Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds possible

DETROIT – We’re tracking a severe storm threat in Southeast Michigan on Wednesday and Thursday, with the chance for isolated tornadoes, high winds, hail and downpours.

Here’s what you need to know from Local4Caster Brandon Roux:

Skies will be partly sunny to partly cloudy later today, with highs near 90°F feeling more like 97°F in the shade. The oppressive humidity will keep those crazy heat indices in the upper 90s today and tomorrow. That peak heat of the afternoon may spark a few storms, but most of the wicked weather will be in Wisconsin and western Michigan later this afternoon. Isolated tornadoes are possible along with damaging winds and large hail.

Our severe threat for SE lower Michigan and southern Ontario will be more in the early or mid-evening, so be on your toes. There’s heat stress and storm threats later Wednesday evening with isolated flooding downpours and rough winds. Again, isolated tornadoes are possible.

We have a similar set up again Thursday, but the risk of a severe storm threat is marginal.

A series of weak disturbances passing over Pure Michigan in this unstable air over Metro Detroit keeps the problems of heat and storms around one last day. Keep those eyes to the skies with highs near 90°F, feeling closer to triple digits, with hazy sunshine coming and going. Spotty morning storms are possible Thursday, but more likely in that heavy heat of the mid-afternoon.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app

Metro Detroit weather forecast for August 11, 2021 -- 7 a.m. Update

How to prepare for a power outage

Here are some tips on dealing with and preparing for a power outage from DTE:

Be prepared

Assemble an emergency kit in advance.

Battery-powered radio or television (the news media will provide updates on when electricity will be restored)

Flashlights or battery-operated lanterns

Extra batteries

Candles with holders

Matches

Bottled water

Manual can opener

Nonperishable food

Disposable plates and utensils

Wind-up or battery-powered clock

Corded telephone (cordless phones don’t work when the power goes out and your cell phone may not work if cell towers are affected)

Make a list of emergency phone numbers

Keep a list of emergency phone numbers handy. Include DTE Energy’s toll-free number, 800-477-4747. Call this number and use our automated system to report power outages or downed wires.

You may also report a power problem online from a location that has power or by using mobile.dteenergy.com to report an outage from your mobile device.

Other preparedness tips

If you use electrically powered life-support equipment, ask your doctor about emergency battery backup systems.

Protect sensitive electronic equipment, such as computers, televisions and other devices, with surge suppressors.

Make sure you know how to safely reset your circuit breaker or change fuses. Keep extra fuses on hand.

If a well is your source for water, plan ahead to determine how you will get drinking water. Store containers of water for cooking and washing.

Know how to open your garage door manually if it is equipped with an automatic opener.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) offers additional emergency preparedness tips. To learn more visit fema.gov or call 800-480-2520.

Report your outage or voltage problem: Check your neighborhood. If you are the only one without power, check your circuit breakers or fuses. Reset or replace them as necessary.

Report a power outage or downed wire online or call 800-477-4747 and use DTE’s automated phone system. Please do not assume they know you are without power or that a line is down.

If you have power, but are experiencing low-voltage conditions, shut off motor-driven appliances and equipment to avoid damage. Unplug sensitive electronic devices, such as televisions and computers. Report low-voltage conditions online or by calling 800-477-4747. Stay at least 20 feet away from downed power lines because they may be charged with electricity. Keep children and pets away, too.

Customers can use their iPhone or Android phone to report a power problem using the free DTE Energy Mobile app. Customers can report an outage, check on the status of an outage and view the outage map.

Get a restoration estimate: For a status report on your power outage, get a restoration estimate online or call 800-477-4747 and use DTE’s automated system.

During severe storms, it may take several hours for them to analyze the extent of electric system damage and develop restoration schedules. Estimates may be revised if damage is more severe than anticipated or continuing severe weather delays their restoration efforts.