Metro Detroit weather: Rainfall totals for SE Michigan after overnight storms

Metro Detroit struck by flooding, power outages

Derick Hutchinson, Senior Web Producer

Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021.
Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021. (WDIV)

Southeast Michigan was hit by another round of heavy storms Wednesday evening and overnight. Here’s a look at some of the rainfall totals from around the area:

Genesee County

  • Atlas -- 1.2 inches
  • Burton -- 1.51 inches
  • Flint -- 1.63 inches
  • Grand Blanc -- 1.9 inches

Lapeer County

  • Lapeer -- 1.22 inches

Livingston County

  • Fenton -- 3.5 inches
  • Fowlerville -- 4.9 inches
  • Pinckney -- 4.21 inches
  • Whitmore Lake -- 3.56 inches

Macomb County

  • Richmond -- 1.52 inches
  • Shelby Township -- 1.07 inches

Oakland County

  • Beverly Hills -- 2.3 inches
  • Bloomfield Hills -- 2.21 inches
  • Farmington -- 2.62 inches
  • East White Lake -- 2.15 inches
  • Northwest White Lake -- 2.63 inches

Shiawassee County

  • Owosso -- 1.92 inches

Washtenaw County

  • Ann Arbor -- 3.53 inches
  • Clinton -- 1.29 inches
  • Dexter -- 1.93 inches
  • Manchester -- 2.45 inches
  • Saline -- 1.97 inches
  • Ypsilanti -- 3.12 inches

Wayne County

  • Canton Township -- 2.4 inches
  • South-southwest Canton Township -- 3.47 inches
  • Dearborn -- 3.22 inches
  • Detroit -- 2.32 inches
  • Garden City -- 3.75 inches
  • Romulus -- 3.08 inches
  • Southgate -- 3.04 inches
  • Wyandotte -- 3.04 inches

