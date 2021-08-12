Metro Detroit weather: Rainfall totals for SE Michigan after overnight storms

Southeast Michigan was hit by another round of heavy storms Wednesday evening and overnight. Here’s a look at some of the rainfall totals from around the area:
Genesee County
- Atlas -- 1.2 inches
- Burton -- 1.51 inches
- Flint -- 1.63 inches
- Grand Blanc -- 1.9 inches
Lapeer County
- Lapeer -- 1.22 inches
Livingston County
- Fenton -- 3.5 inches
- Fowlerville -- 4.9 inches
- Pinckney -- 4.21 inches
- Whitmore Lake -- 3.56 inches
Macomb County
- Richmond -- 1.52 inches
- Shelby Township -- 1.07 inches
Oakland County
- Beverly Hills -- 2.3 inches
- Bloomfield Hills -- 2.21 inches
- Farmington -- 2.62 inches
- East White Lake -- 2.15 inches
- Northwest White Lake -- 2.63 inches
Shiawassee County
- Owosso -- 1.92 inches
Washtenaw County
- Ann Arbor -- 3.53 inches
- Clinton -- 1.29 inches
- Dexter -- 1.93 inches
- Manchester -- 2.45 inches
- Saline -- 1.97 inches
- Ypsilanti -- 3.12 inches
Wayne County
- Canton Township -- 2.4 inches
- South-southwest Canton Township -- 3.47 inches
- Dearborn -- 3.22 inches
- Detroit -- 2.32 inches
- Garden City -- 3.75 inches
- Romulus -- 3.08 inches
- Southgate -- 3.04 inches
- Wyandotte -- 3.04 inches