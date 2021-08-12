Metro Detroit weather: Rainfall totals for SE Michigan after overnight storms

Flooding in the area of Annapolis and Vassar streets in Dearborn Heights on Aug. 12, 2021.

Southeast Michigan was hit by another round of heavy storms Wednesday evening and overnight. Here’s a look at some of the rainfall totals from around the area:

Genesee County

Atlas -- 1.2 inches

Burton -- 1.51 inches

Flint -- 1.63 inches

Grand Blanc -- 1.9 inches

Lapeer County

Lapeer -- 1.22 inches

Livingston County

Fenton -- 3.5 inches

Fowlerville -- 4.9 inches

Pinckney -- 4.21 inches

Whitmore Lake -- 3.56 inches

Macomb County

Richmond -- 1.52 inches

Shelby Township -- 1.07 inches

Oakland County

Beverly Hills -- 2.3 inches

Bloomfield Hills -- 2.21 inches

Farmington -- 2.62 inches

East White Lake -- 2.15 inches

Northwest White Lake -- 2.63 inches

Shiawassee County

Owosso -- 1.92 inches

Washtenaw County

Ann Arbor -- 3.53 inches

Clinton -- 1.29 inches

Dexter -- 1.93 inches

Manchester -- 2.45 inches

Saline -- 1.97 inches

Ypsilanti -- 3.12 inches

Wayne County