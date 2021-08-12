Watch: Video of flooding on Metro Detroit roads, freeways on Aug. 12, 2021

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall caused flooding overnight and into the early morning Thursday across Metro Detroit.

This video shows some of the flooded areas on roads and freeways.

Areas shown in the video include:

I-75 at I-696

Northbound I-75 at John R

Both directions of I-75 between 7 Mile and McNichols roads

Eastbound Davison Freeway near Joseph Campau

Eastbound I-696 near Mound Road

Very loud and super soaking thundershowers and storms are still moving through Metro Detroit early this Thursday morning, so most of us will have a slow and rough go on the roads. We have flood advisories from overnight downpours, which means you’ll run into pooling, ponding and standing water Thursday morning. Turn around, don’t drown.

Our air will stay very muggy with recent rains. The relentless heat was relieved by Wednesday’s storms, which brought damage to our area. Temps are mainly in the upper 60s to low 70s as you head out and about this morning.

