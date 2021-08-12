Metro Detroit weather: Second round of stormy weather arrives Wednesday night, early Thursday morning

DETROIT – Welcome to Wednesday night, Motown.

It’s astonishing! We have three straight days (and nights) of damaging thunderstorms and a fourth is in the forecast. After the first phase of thunderstorm activity Wednesday afternoon, the second phase of storminess arrives Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. It remains warm and muggy overnight. Hazy, hot and humid weather is in the offing for tomorrow with more storminess possible.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy in Detroit and Southeast Michigan through 10 or 11 p.m. By those times, the next line of showers and storms arrives north of Flint and moves north of Lapeer and the I-69 corridor.

The segment of showers and storms then gradually moves south and east across Livingston, Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m.

The air over Detroit and Southeast Michigan is more stable than earlier Wednesday due to the volatile weather we experience earlier. So, as storms and showers sink south they may diminish. However, the region still lies under an “Enhanced Risk” of strong to severe storms. So If they don’t weaken, we must be on guard for heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty, damaging winds.

Hopefully, this more favorable and steady environment may decrease the chance of any isolated tornadoes. Many are hoping and praying for that, and their wishes have a good chance of being answered.

Overnight lows will be in the low and mid 70s with heat indices near 80 degrees or more most of the night. So, beating the heat is essential even before going to bed and afterward.

Sunrise is at 6:38 a.m.

Thursday will be hazy, hot and humid. I would not be surprised by another heat alert because temps skyrocket to 90 degrees or more and heat indices will be at or over 100 degrees.

There is another chance showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. There is a marginal risk of strong to severe storms.

A cold front will gradually move through from Friday morning to Friday midday, and it brings relief from the muggy and hotter than average conditions. Friday will have scattered showers, but it will not be as hot. Highs near 85 degrees.

It feels much more comfortable this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, warm and delightful. Highs in the low 80s each day.

