Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Rain chances rising slightly this weekend
- While a stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday and Saturday, the slightly better chances come Sunday as a front moves through.
- That being said, rain chances have gone down slightly on Sunday, but still plan on a few showers around.
Humidity sticks around
- Starting to feel heavy out there, and it stays like this for the next few days.
- By Tuesday of next week, the humidity really cranks up, and it’ll feel like the middle 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.
More rain and storms next week
- Tuesday, we re-introduce the chance for pop up showers and storms, but the best chances come Wednesday as another front sweeps through.
Other weather headlines
Great American Eclipse anniversary
- Saturday (Aug. 21) is the anniversary of the Great American Eclipse.
Normal high back to 80 degrees
- The normal high has been slowly sliding downward since July, and on Tuesday it’s going to be 80 degrees.
- It continues to go down through mid to late January.
Hurricane Harvey anniversary
- Next week is the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which is tied with Katrina as the costliest tropical cyclone on record.
- This storm was known for its flooding, as it stalled over South Texas.