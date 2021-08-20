Partly Cloudy icon
Metro Detroit weather update: Aug. 20, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Aug. 20, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Rain chances rising slightly this weekend

  • While a stray shower can’t be ruled out Friday and Saturday, the slightly better chances come Sunday as a front moves through.
  • That being said, rain chances have gone down slightly on Sunday, but still plan on a few showers around.

Humidity sticks around

  • Starting to feel heavy out there, and it stays like this for the next few days.
  • By Tuesday of next week, the humidity really cranks up, and it’ll feel like the middle 90s Tuesday and Wednesday.

More rain and storms next week

  • Tuesday, we re-introduce the chance for pop up showers and storms, but the best chances come Wednesday as another front sweeps through.

Other weather headlines

Great American Eclipse anniversary

  • Saturday (Aug. 21) is the anniversary of the Great American Eclipse.

Normal high back to 80 degrees

  • The normal high has been slowly sliding downward since July, and on Tuesday it’s going to be 80 degrees.
  • It continues to go down through mid to late January.

Hurricane Harvey anniversary

  • Next week is the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which is tied with Katrina as the costliest tropical cyclone on record.
  • This storm was known for its flooding, as it stalled over South Texas.

