Metro Detroit Weather: Another heat wave

DETROIT – We have a very similar weather pattern today even though we had a cool front move through yesterday bringing a few rain and thundershowers to Metro Detroit. So, we can expect more of that pesky patchy fog this morning and the low clouds may stick around for a while as you head out and about to temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Again, not much relief from the heat overnight and we expect another very warm day and week ahead.

SUNRISE: 6:49 AM

Morning low clouds will lift by 9-10am and another batch of warm and muggy air is on the way from the deep south today. Monday high temperatures will be determined by the cloud cover in our area later today. Remnant clouds from Hurricane Henri (now a Tropical Depression) will be the big variable even for us hundreds of miles away from the storm. Henri will bring more flooding rains to the Northeastern United States, but it’s moving WNW inland and may spread some cloud cover our way. If we fend off the Henri clouds, we have a very good shot at 88F or warmer today, but with only partly sunny skies, we will only see lower and mid 80s with winds WNW TO WSW 5-10 mph and not as muggy this afternoon. No rain is expected in SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario on this Monday… enjoy!

SUNSET: 8:21 PM

Most of Michigan will see highs around 90F or warmer both Tuesday and Wednesday this week and that means our skies will be more unstable. The warm and muggies bring 90F Tuesday with scattered afternoon showers and storms after 2pm. We are in NO risk for severe weather but showers and storms forming in the afternoon heat will be capable of heavy downpours and lightning. Model data suggests a slightly better chance for more widespread rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday as highs again take aim at 90F and a heat index well into the mid 90s.

A cold front will blow through Metro Detroit late on Thursday and the timing of the front will define temps that day but it looks late enough in the day to allow a warm up to near 90F again before the front moves through. That front will bring showers and storms to the area late Thursday and early Friday and then lower 80s to end the work and school week. The weekend doesn’t look rain free, but it’s too early to tell about any washouts, so stay tuned! The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

