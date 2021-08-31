Metro Detroit weather: Noticeable and welcome change

Happy Tasty Tuesday! Mostly clear skies are filling in with some cloud cover in spots this Tuesday Morning around Metro Detroit with no threat for rain as you head out and about before sunrise. Cooler air has been slowly pumping into Pure Michigan overnight and lows are dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s so you can keep those windows open and air out the joint! Cloud cover will be the determining factor for highs later today with plenty of clouds coming and going. No rain threats for today so pack up that umbrella for most of the week ahead.

Sunrise is at 6:58 a.m.

Metro Detroit will have arguably some of the best weather in the country for the next few days. Scattered clouds will develop today as cooler air keeps coming over the warmer lake water which will produce some cumulus clouds throughout this morning and afternoon around our area. And, former Hurricane Ida moves farther north today trying to spread a little high cloud cover our way. Still, we will get some milky sunshine and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and a nice breeze N 5-12 mph. Ida will stay to our south and east as an upper level ridge builds over the middle of the country and surface high pressure will bring very stable weather for days and days ahead.

Sunset is at 8:08 p.m.

Wednesday will bring brighter skies, but we may still need to peel away some high clouds from Ida during the morning hours and morning lows will dip into the 50s mid-week keeping these great sleeping nights in play all week. Afternoon sunshine Wednesday with some wispy high clouds and temps just shy of 80°F with winds NNE 5-15mph. Things will become even brighter Thursday and after a coolish start in the low and mid 50s, highs only warm into the upper 70s as a few of you may hit 80°F.

Friday looks fabulous and likely another dry day Friday as our dry air will battle against some Pacific moisture moving into Michigan late Friday into early Saturday. Right now it looks like showers and storms stay west leaving us high and dry. So the Arts, Beats, and Eats Weekend in Royal Oak looks mostly fantastic. One timeframe we are watching for showers is late Saturday and early Sunday but timing has not come into clear focus yet. You should plan on some rain and thunder around by dinner time on Saturday and Saturday night. Highs should get back into the low 80s both Saturday and Sunday with any leftover rain ending early Sunday. We’ll keep you posted while you enjoy some spectacular and well deserved comfortable weather for a while.

