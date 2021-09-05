Metro Detroit weather: Mostly sunny with warm breeze Sunday

DETROIT – Any lingering clouds behind the Saturday night cold front first thing this morning will move out, and the day should become mostly sunny and a little breezy.

Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees (26 to 27 degrees Celsius), with a west wind developing at 10 to 15 mph, and gusts near or a little above 20 mph in the afternoon will make for a pleasant day especially since dew points that rose into the 60s (17 degrees Celsius) overnight will quickly crash behind the front.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:03 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8 p.m.

Partly cloudy Sunday night, with a scattered shower possible. The good news here is that this rain chance should be restricted to the overnight hours, and not bleed into our Labor Day! Lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Labor Day…nice weather for a day off for most, and the evening start of Rosh Hashanah for some! If you are celebrating, I wish you a Happy, Healthy, Sweet New Year! Highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Ad

Mostly clear Monday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Tuesday starts mostly sunny (good news for those going to Rosh Hashanah morning services), but a potent cold front approaching will trigger some showers and thunderstorms by evening, with severe storms possible (bad news for those going to Rosh Hashanah family dinners). At this point, damaging wind gusts appear to be the primary severe threat…yes, some of us could be dealing with power outages once again. Highs ahead of the front should surge into the low to middle 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), unless it clouds up earlier than expected. It’ll also become a windy day.

Showers and storms end Tuesday night, with lows in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Windy and cool on Wednesday…a nice taste of fall…with highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius), and a scattered afternoon shower possible, especially over the northern part of the area.

Ad

Partly cloudy on Thursday, with a scattered shower still possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s (22 to 24 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Saturday, with the long-range models now showing a potential cold front possibly triggering an afternoon thunderstorm. I’m sure this part of the forecast will continue to evolve, so stay tuned as I have low confidence in details this far in advance. Highs, however, should get back into the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius) ahead of that front.

Then partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the low 80s (28 degrees Celsius).

TRACKING THE WEATHER:

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

Ad

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android