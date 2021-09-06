Metro Detroit Weather: Mostly sunny & 70s for much of Labor Day

DETROIT – A few scattered morning showers around Metro Detroit keeping roadways a little bit damp and slippery as you head out and about early on this holiday. Temperatures are in the upper 50s to low 60s with some areas of clearing skies even with those widely scattered showers around and our skies will continue to clear as we get closer and closer to sunrise. Showers are fading fast this morning and we are set for a mostly dry Monday.

SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

Happy Labor Day! It’s going to be a beauty of a Monday for one and all and there will be no weather obstacles to your plans today. Mostly sunshine on this Holiday with highs in the mid to upper 70s and a nice breeze picking up later this morning into your afternoon W 5-15 gusting 17-22 mph. So, there may be a bit of a chop out there on the lakes today if you’re planning a day on the boat, just be mindful and don’t forget the life preservers!

Ad

SUNSET: 7:58 PM

Tuesday brings tricky weather to all of Michigan, especially later in the afternoon and evening. Metro Detroit will see a brief spike in temps and humidity with gusty, warming winds. So, a little bit of sunshine and that wind SW 10-25 gusting to 35 mph will help highs hit the mid 80s tomorrow, feeling even warmer with the muggy air anticipated. Our heat and humidity meets up with a cold front and timing is everything. The Storm Prediction Center has all of Michigan in a Marginal Risk for severe weather and it looks like West and Northwestern Lower will get into stronger storms in the afternoon and early evening with damaging winds or worse possible. Then, the line of storms should move into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario through the evening and early overnight. We will keep a close eye on this decent severe threat and keep you posted but be prepared for action late in the day tomorrow. Right now, the biggest threat is damaging winds, but the SPC hasn’t ruled out hail and isolated tornadoes across Michigan late Tuesday. Stay tuned!

Ad

We will bounce back with wonderful weather Wednesday as that heat and humidity moves out leaving us in the mid to upper 70s once again with morning clouds and early morning showers possible. But we will clear out and get back into sunshine through the morning and into your Hump Day afternoon. It’s then dry and comfortable the rest of the week with 50s for lows and mid to upper 70s for highs Thursday and Friday. The weekend looks a little warmer near 80F with sunshine ahead. The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android