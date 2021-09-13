Metro Detroit weather: Monitoring even bigger severe storm threat Tuesday

Yet another batch of strong-to-severe storms crossed the northern half of the area today, but those have now moved well off to the, east and I don’t expect any more of the rough stuff the remainder of the day or night ahead.

A scattered shower is possible…perhaps even a stray thunderstorm…but nothing of concern.

Sunday’s cold front that settled south of the state line today and brought the cooler air mass will retreat right back to the north overnight, so the humidity will really start cranking again later at night.

That will hold lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius), and those temps could even rise toward dawn after the warm front comes through. Wind initially blowing from the east will shift and blow from the south behind the front, at 3 to 6 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 7:46 p.m., and Tuesday’s sunrise is at 7:13 a.m.

Tuesday severe weather brewing

Any stray showers left in the area first thing Tuesday morning will move out, and we’ll become partly cloudy, hot and steamy, with highs in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius).

Wind will increase from the south-southwest at 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 30 mph possible.

An approaching cold front will generate a line of thunderstorms over the central part of the state in the mid-to-late afternoon, and this line will cross southeast Michigan between then and midnight.

At this point, large hail and damaging wind gusts are the primary threats. I consider the tornado threat to be very low.

Rest of the week

The cold front itself will pass by later at night, and that will take the heat and humidity with it. As a result, Wednesday will become very pleasant once the early clouds move out and we start getting some breaks of sun, as highs peak in the mid 70s (24 to 25 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 50s (13 to 15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny and absolutely spectacular on Thursday, with highs in the upper 70s (26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the low to mid 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

The humidity starts creeping back up this weekend, so the big question is if it will be enough to generate a scattered shower or thunderstorm. At this point, it appears that IF we get any scattered showers or storms, the best opportunity would be Saturday…especially the farther north you are in the area. But this part of the forecast is far from certain, especially five days in advance, so hang with me over the next couple of days and I’ll update things as I get a better handle on the evolving weather pattern.

Highs both Saturday and Sunday should easily reach the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) so, if you aren’t ready to give up on summer just yet, this is your weekend!