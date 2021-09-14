Severe weather brewing Tuesday night in SE Michigan: What to know

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for all of SE MI until 11pm.

As expected, a hot, steamy air mass has surged back into southeast Michigan, and some scattered thunderstorms have already popped up ahead of schedule, and some of those have already demonstrated severe characteristics with warnings being issued.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for all of southeast Michigan until 11:00 p.m.

An approaching cold front will generate another line of storms to our northwest that will progress across the area with a more widespread severe storm threat this evening.

The primary severe hazard this afternoon and evening is damaging wind gusts, with damaging hail a secondary threat.

Although the tornado threat is low, it is not zero…so we need to remain alert this afternoon.

The storms should be out of the area by around 10:00 p.m., and we’ll have a quiet remainder of the night, with lows in the low 60s (16 to 17 degrees Celsius), and light wind.

This evening’s sunset is at 7:44 p.m., and Wednesday’s sunrise is at 7:14 a.m.

Wednesday and beyond

We’ll likely start our Wednesday mostly cloudy, but there should be breaks, and those breaks will become more numerous as the day progresses. By late afternoon, in fact, we should be mostly sunny. It’ll be much more comfortable, too, with lower humidity and highs in the mid 70s (23 to 25 degrees Celsius), and light wind.

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 50s (12 to 15 degrees Celsius). What great sleeping weather!

Mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs in the mid-to-upper 70s (25 to 26 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows near 60 degrees (15 to 16 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy and warmer on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the low-to-mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

As I discussed yesterday, there’s still some uncertainty as to the placement of a front that will lay across the northern half of the lower peninsula. If it ends up a little farther south, then there’s the better chance for a scattered thunderstorm. If it verifies farther north, then our rain chance lowers. Regardless, we’ll be partly cloudy, warm, and becoming more humid, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks mostly sunny and dry at this point, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius).

Right now, it appears that the heat and humidity will stick around through Wednesday morning, with relief coming in the form of a cold front crossing the state.