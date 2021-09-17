Metro Detroit weather: Mainly clear, cool Thursday night

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday evening, Motown.

The weather remains wonderful through the dinner hour and overnight. It will be mild then cool under fair skies. More sunshine returns with warmer conditions Wednesday The last few days of summer will continue to be warmer than average, and many of them will have a better chance of sunshine than rain.

After sunset, would-be astronomers, scientists and engineers can spot Jupiter and Saturn in the southern sky near the Moon. Saturn will be just above the Moon with the brighter Jupiter to the left.

Thursday night will be fair and cool. We can sleep safely with the windows up as overnight lows reach the 50s.

Sunrise is at 7:16 a.m.

Friday will be mostly sunny, warm and wonderful. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Saturday has a chance of a spotty shower early with a weakening cold front. It still becomes warm, and many areas will be dry. We’ll have partly sunny skies and warm conditions for Michigan’s football game against Northern Illinois with kickoff scheduled for 12 noon. By the end of the game, highs will be near 80 degrees in Ann Arbor and most of Southeast Michigan, including the Motor City.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday will be warmer with afternoon temperatures near 85 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday have a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will climbe to the low and middle 80s Tuesday and the upper 70s Wednesday.

Astronomical Autumn 2021 officially begins with the fall equinox at 3:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday.

