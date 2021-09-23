Metro Detroit weather: Rain will finally end

DETROIT – This rain event turned out to be everything I thought it would be, and more.

Many areas picked up between three and five inches of rain since Tuesday afternoon, with the highest reported total that I’ve seen thus far being what I personally measured at my Farmington Hills home: 6.36 inches through Thursday morning. This amount of rain falling in thirty-six hours is approximately a once-every-150 rain event for our area. That’s not nearly as bad as the 1000+ year rain event we had at the end of June, but it sure was enough to put water into my basement.

Fortunately, rain and drizzle in the area will diminish through the night ahead, with some breaks in the overcast potentially developing toward dawn. Lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius), but likely cooler to the west where those breaks develop sooner. West wind at 10 to 15 mph.

This evening’s sunset is at 7:28 p.m., and Friday morning’s sunrise is at 7:23 a.m.

Our finally Friday will finally bring us a reprieve. Skies become mostly sunny, with temperatures rebounding into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (19 to 21 degrees Celsius). Southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Friday evening will be dry for our high school football games, then clouds increase overnight with showers possible late at night as a cold front approaches. Lows in the mid 50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Update

The advancing cold front will keep showers in the area Saturday morning, and possibly into the early afternoon before it passes east of us. Clouds will also start breaking up post-front. As long as we get a bit of mid-afternoon sun, highs should reach the mid 60s (19 degrees Celsius).

Sunday looks very nice, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, and highs near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

We Deserve This

We deserve a nice stretch of weather after what we’ve been through this week, and it appears that this is exactly what we’ll get next week with plenty of sunshine for the entire week (including next weekend), and highs generally in the low-to-mid 70s (22 to 23 degrees Celsius). The pattern can obviously change, but I have some confidence right now in at least most of the week panning out with nice weather.

