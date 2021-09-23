Metro Detroit weather: Upgraded wind alert coupled with flood alerts Wednesday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – Flood Warnings are in effect for the Clinton, Huron and Rouge Rivers indefinitely.

A Flood Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan until 8:00 a.m., Thursday.

A Lake Shore Flood Advisory is in effect for Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 8:00 a.m., Thursday.

A High Wind Warning is in effect of Sanilac and St. Clair Counties until 8:00 a.m., Thursday.

Welcome to Wednesday, Motown.

Not only is it soggy, it is windy in Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Damaging wind remains more likely in the thumb area, and the alert in Sanilac and St. Clair counties has been upgraded from advisories to warnings. Drivers must watch for any flying debris or falling tree branches or trees. Remember to charge all mobile devices ahead of any potential power outages.

Rain continues to pour down in sheets across the region. If there is any silver lining, it is the fact that huge amounts of rain are not falling within one hour. Instead, rainfall rates are lower than past events and the rainfall is spread out over several hours. That said, we still have flooding issues for many homes and many streets.

Please do everything you can to stay dry and stay safe. This includes using your safe driving skills; slow down to avoid hydroplaning, pack your patience and “turn around, don’t drown by finding alternate routes when coming across high-standing water.

The entire region gets pelted with persistent rain that will be heavy at times in breezy and chilly conditions. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and low 50s.

Thursday, the first full day of fall, will have scattered moderate rain in the morning and scattered light rain in the afternoon. It remains much cooler than average with afternoon temps in the middle 50s.

Friday will be brighter and milder. Highs near 70 degrees.

There is a chance of scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy skies, Saturday. Cooler with highs in the middle and upper 60s. Grab a poncho before going to the Michigan or Michigan State football games during the day and evening.

Sunday will be sunnier and mild, again. Afternoon temperatures will be back to near 70 degrees.

Monday through Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Daytime temps will be between 70 and 75 degrees Monday and Tuesday. After possible showers, Tuesday, Wednesday will be cooler with highs in the middle and upper 60s.

