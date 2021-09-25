Metro Detroit weather: Rain gives way to sun to start the weekend

DETROIT – Keep the umbrellas handy to start the day today as a few showers are around. This rain isn’t causing much of an issue, but more of a nuisance. This rain should be wrapping up at around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m. this morning.

Later this afternoon, clouds will give way to a little bit more sunshine. That will help temperatures warm, but only a bit. We only top out in the middle to upper 60s on this Sunday. Both the Michigan and Michigan State games look good weather wise.

Tonight more clearing is expected and that will allow temperatures to drop into the upper 40s.

Some sun returns on Sunday, and it’ll be a warmer day with highs in the lower 70s. We will have to keep an eye on the radar as a few light showers can’t be ruled out later in the day, mainly in the north zone. These chances aren’t high, but they are there.

Following that, a nice stretch of weather sets up next week. Lots of sun can be expected through Friday with highs around the middle 70s, which is a few degrees above normal for this time of the year.

Tracking the weather

