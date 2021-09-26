Metro Detroit weather: Fall’s first Saturday night is chilly and clear

Saturday night will be fair and chilly. Overnight lows to be in the 50s and upper 40s.

DETROIT – Autumn 2021′s first Saturday has brought a variety weather; clouds and cool rain in the morning, mild sunshine and puffy clouds in the afternoon. Now, tonight will be chilly with starry skies. The season’s first Sunday will be milder. It’s first Monday, warmer.

Sunrise is at 7:25 a.m.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild. Highs will be just over 70°F. We’ll have seasonable conditions outside Ford field for tailgaters and football fans before the game and as the Detroit Lions kick off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m.

Monday will be mostly to partly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures will be in the middle and upper 70s.

It appears Monday night and early Tuesday will be the best chance and only chance of showers for the week. Even then, the chance of rain is small. Most areas will be dry. Tuesday will be mild with sunnier skies in the afternoon and highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday Will have sunshine, and it will be warmer. Each day will have daytime temperatures between 70 and 75°F and nighttime an early morning lows in the 50s.

