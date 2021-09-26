Metro Detroit weather: First Sunday of Autumn will be bright and mild

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Fall 2021 weather does not disappoint on its first weekend, or at least the second half of it. We have fantastic football weather, fitting for an NFL game today. Four planets will be visible in the nighttime sky, tonight. Even warmer weather is on the way tomorrow as a good stretch of sunshine arrives.

We start Sunday morning under clear skies and chilly conditions. Grab a sweatshirt and it hat as you get your outdoor chores or exercise regimen out-of-the-way. Temperatures start in the low to mid 40s.

Sunrise is at 7:25 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly sunny and milder. We have wonderful conditions outside of Ford Field as the Detroit Lions host the Baltimore ravens with a 1 PM kick off. The weather for tailgating and outdoor post game festivities will be superb.

Sunset is at 7:23 p.m.

If you’re fortunate to be in a high-rise or on a hilltop, Venus will be visible in the western sky right after sunset, ideally between eight and 8:30 PM.

Sunday evening will be fair and cool temperatures in the 60s.

Sunday night will be clear and cool. Before midnight, four planets of our solar system will be visible in the south eastern sky. For Neptune, you’ll need a good set of binoculars or a telescope up. Jupiter and Saturn, however, Can be seen with the naked eye. Uranus will be higher in the southern sky and will require some artificial assistance, as well. Seeing any one of these planets will inspire the astronomer, the scientist, or the engineer in your home and in your heart.

An area of low pressure will bring some clouds Monday. But warmer air comes along with it. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The clouds may produce a spotty shower, primarily in the morning or mid day. Most areas will be dry, though.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunnier and milder. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 70s each day.

Thursday and Friday will have more glorious sunshine, and it will be warmer. I will be in your 75°F.

