Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Brett Collar, Weather Producer

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 29, 2021 afternoon and evening.

Local forecast

Pleasant through Friday

  • Great weather continues today through Friday.
  • Lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s.

Weekend rain timing changes

  • Long range models not having a good day today -- but the consensus between late runs yesterday and what we’re seeing today is that the timing of rain this weekend is moving up a bit.
  • Looks like some rain will arrive Saturday evening and will hang with us all day Sunday.
  • A few showers linger Monday, and the chances may even linger into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as well.
  • Despite multiple days of rain, we’re anticipating a lot to fall so flooding shouldn’t be an issue.

Other weather headlines

Tropics Update

  • We’re continuing to watch Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic, and now there’s another storm (Tropical Depression 20 as of 1:30 p.m.) further east.
  • Both storms should stay out to sea and shouldn’t impact land.

