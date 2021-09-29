Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 29, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Sept. 29, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Pleasant through Friday
- Great weather continues today through Friday.
- Lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s.
Weekend rain timing changes
- Long range models not having a good day today -- but the consensus between late runs yesterday and what we’re seeing today is that the timing of rain this weekend is moving up a bit.
- Looks like some rain will arrive Saturday evening and will hang with us all day Sunday.
- A few showers linger Monday, and the chances may even linger into Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as well.
- Despite multiple days of rain, we’re anticipating a lot to fall so flooding shouldn’t be an issue.
Other weather headlines
Tropics Update
- We’re continuing to watch Hurricane Sam in the Atlantic, and now there’s another storm (Tropical Depression 20 as of 1:30 p.m.) further east.
- Both storms should stay out to sea and shouldn’t impact land.