Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Saturday morning, cloudy afternoon, wet evening

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Saturday will be dry at first then end with wet weather. You can expect it to be warm though.

Saturday morning is going to be mostly sunny and cool to chilly. Before sunrise, temperatures start in the 40s and low 50s. Scattered high clouds start to gather by breakfast time. They’ll be joined by mid-level clouds by lunchtime and afterward.

Rain eventually arrives but the day will not be a washout.

Sunrise is at 7:32 a.m.

Clouds increase Saturday afternoon as the mercury rises to the upper 70s. A few rain showers start to arrive south and west of the region late in the afternoon and Saturday evening. Grab your favorite green and white ponchos before going to the Michigan State football game against Western Kentucky in East Lansing. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.

Sunset is at 7:13 p.m.

Scattered showers hit the ground west of I-275 after 6 p.m. Temperatures drop to 70 degrees as wet weather travels through Southeast Michigan the rest of Saturday evening.

Saturday night will be cooler with on and off rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will have a mixture of sun and clouds. On and off rain persists each day with highs in the 70s.

