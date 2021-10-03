Cloudy icon
67º

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Weather

Metro Detroit weather: Damp Saturday night, more rain Sunday

Overnight temps in the low 60s

Andrew Humphrey, CBM, Meteorologist And Station Scientist

Tags: andrew, humphrey, weather, forecast, andrew humphrey, weather forecast, detroit weather, detroit forecast, detroit weather forecast, rain, showers, damp, wet, cool, mild, cooler, milder
Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.
Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Tonight will be rainy in many spots and cool. Wet weather remains possible tomorrow and early next week.

Saturday night will be cooler with on and off rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will have a mixture of sun and clouds. On and off rain persists each day with highs in the 70s.

Friday will be partly so mostly sunny. It will be seasonably mild with daytime temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Andrew Humphrey is an Emmy Award winning meteorologist, and also an AMS Certified Broadcast Meteorologist (CBM). He has a BSE in Meteorology from the University of Michigan and an MS in Meteorology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he wrote his thesis on "The Behavior of the Total Mass of the Atmosphere."

email