Metro Detroit weather: Damp Saturday night, more rain Sunday

Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.

Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday night, Motown.

Tonight will be rainy in many spots and cool. Wet weather remains possible tomorrow and early next week.

Saturday night will be cooler with on and off rain. Overnight lows will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Sunday will have scattered rain showers with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. It will be cooler with afternoon temperatures near 70°F.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will have a mixture of sun and clouds. On and off rain persists each day with highs in the 70s.

Friday will be partly so mostly sunny. It will be seasonably mild with daytime temps in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.