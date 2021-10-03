Metro Detroit weather: Mild Sunday with rain showers

DETROIT – Welcome to the first Sunday of October, Motown.

After nearly a full week of sunshine, rain has come back to Southeast Michigan. Today will be wet and cool to mild. Tonight and tomorrow will have shower activity, too.

On and off light to moderate showers will be around when we wake up and have breakfast Sunday morning. Use caution on the roadways because of wetness while going to and from services and any other activities.

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will have rain showers, as well. There will be periods where the rainfall will be pretty persistent. Much of it remains light to moderate. Highs reach the upper 60s to near 70°F under mostly cloudy and overcast skies.

Sunset is at 7:12 p.m.

Rain showers remain in the forecast as we sit down for dinner Sunday evening. Temperatures will be in the middle 60s.

An area of low pressure comes spinning overhead from supper time to bedtime Sunday night will keep a chance of rain showers in our forecast tonight. It will be cool with overnight lows in the low 60s.

On and off rain lingers into Monday. Afternoon temperatures will be near 70°F or more as the clouds break apart a bit. Under partly sunny skies, some afternoon rain showers might be heavier at times.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny with some unsettled weather persisting. On and off rain is possible each afternoon. Daytime temperatures reach the low 70s.

Clouds mixed with sunshine remain Thursday and Friday with scattered showers still possible. Afternoon highs will be between 70 and 75 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be brighter and drier. It remains warmer than average with highs in the middle 70s.

