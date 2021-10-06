Metro Detroit weather: Foggy morning, rainy evening

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

Our biggest threat this morning will be some low clouds or fog, which we normally see in the same old places every day. But this Wednesday morning, the fog may be a little more widespread, and some dense fog is possible in spots, which makes for an eerie commute.

High pressure has recent moisture over Metro Detroit trapped in the form of low clouds. Temps are in the upper 50s to low 60s as you head out.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:36 a.m.

The low clouds will lift through the mid-morning, and there will be some breaks in the mid and high level clouds that will provide some hazy sunshine. But, it looks like more clouds than sun through this afternoon.

Highs will be in the low-to-mid 70s. Winds will be light moving NE to SE at 5-10 mph. That breeze is drawing in clouds, but there is no real rain threat during daylight hours today.

Showers are possible around or just after the sun goes down later today.

Ad

Today’s sunset is at 7:06 p.m.

Spotty soakers will move in late Wednesday, but dry air will eat into the first round of showers, so we think very few of us around here will get wet tonight.

Rainy end of the week

Thursday will start with mostly cloudy skies and mild temps near 60 degrees as we wait for more wet weather to move in later in the day.

Rain gear and/or umbrellas are a great call for Thursday and Friday afternoons, because Friday looks to be a near carbon copy of Thursday across all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario.

Some Friday night high school football games will be wet, and we expect some spotty showers this weekend -- mainly on Sunday, but no wash outs are expected.

Weekend rain

Weekend forecast data has not been real consistent yet, so we’ll fine tune it as we get closer.

Any leftover showers Saturday morning will move out quickly as we enjoy more sunshine with highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Ad

Showers may last through your Sunday morning, with a slightly better afternoon in those mid and upper 70s.

Stay tuned!

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.