Metro Detroit weather update: Oct. 7, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for Oct. 7, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Showers today and Friday
- Rain is creeping up from the south this afternoon, and this continues to increase in coverage through the evening.
- Can’t rule out a rumble of thunder as well.
- Friday is a better chance for most everyone to see a few showers, maybe even storms (severe threat next to none though).
Weekend rain chances
- As mentioned yesterday, can’t rule out a little bit of rain early in the day Saturday.
- Sunday still features the chance for a few light showers as a warm front lifts north.
- Even though the chance for rain exists both days, the weekend overall doesn’t look bad as there will be plenty of dry time.
Rain chances next week
- While some rain may arrive later in the evening Monday, Tuesday still looks like the best chance at seeing some more rain next week. Keep the umbrellas at the ready.
Above normal temperatures
- The normal high today is 66, we’re well into the 70s which isn’t too shabby.
- By Monday we’ll be close to 80 degrees!!! That’s 15+ degrees above normal.
- Long range outlooks from the climate prediction center indicate a very solid signal that next 2 weeks will stay above normal.