Metro Detroit weather: Mild with scattered downpours and storms Friday

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A Flood Advisory is in effect for northeastern Oakland County until 7:30 p.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg, Michigan, in southern Livingston County.

Welcome to Friday, Motown.

Another day, another chance of showers and thunderstorms on Friday. There is a better chance of the sun peeking out from time to time, but being quickly overtaken by clouds and rain again. We will have that five-minute weather for which Detroit and southeast Michigan are famous. In fact, heavy downpours are possible, and individuals and families must be alert for any localized flooding. Remember, “turn around don’t drown” and find an alternate route when coming across any high-standing water on our highways and byways.

Friday afternoon is mild despite the gray skies. Temperatures will be between 70 degrees and 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rain showers still remain possible Friday evening. It remains mild temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s at dinner time.

Sunset at 7:12 p.m.

Friday night would be cool to mild cloudy skies and on and off rain showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Saturday will have morning rain. So, anyone trying to get to harvest fest early I need to grab the rain gear. Families going to the event or doing anything else outdoors will enjoy sunnier skies as the day progresses. Milder with highs or 70s.

Sunday will be partly the mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 60s.

The holiday, Monday, looks like the warmest day of the week with highs there 80°F under part Lil mosey sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have sunshine this week clouds. We can enjoy the fall colors on these warm days with highs in the middle 70s.

