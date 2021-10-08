Metro Detroit Weather: On and off showers Friday

DETROIT – We are keeping a close eye on Storm Tracker 4 as more and more scattered showers are moving in our direction today. After a sample of showers late Thursday, there are some rain and thundershowers on the radar this morning which may slow down the drive for some around Metro Detroit. And once again, there is patchy fog in the usual spots making for a tricky Friday morning commute at times. Today will not be an all day rain event, but scattered soakers with some lightning should keep us on our toes all day. Pack the umbrella or a rain parka before you leave with temps in the low and mid 60s as you head out and about on this Finally Friday.

SUNRISE: 7:38 AM

We will see a few waves of rain and thundershowers through the lunch hour and later this afternoon with some breaks in between as highs hang in the lower 70s and a warmer wind SSE 4-9mph. We have no threat for severe weather today, just a slow moving storm that will throw rain and isolated thundershowers on and off. And, Friday night High School football games may be impacted although new model data hints at fewer showers after 5 or 6pm. Rain is fine, but lightning is a deal breaker so we will keep you posted throughout the day on Local 4 News on air and online.

SUNSET: 7:02 PM

The weekend forecast hasn’t gotten any easier as we’ve gotten closer to it. Computer model data is now showing showers around before 2pm Saturday before skies try to clear out. Saturday afternoon will be a gradual transition from a few midday showers to mostly sunny skies by the end of the afternoon and highs in the mid to upper 70s once that Saturday sun busts through.

Sunday looks to be mostly dry with a chance for a few showers in the morning, especially West and North Zones. It looks like we will see a blend of clouds and sun throughout your Sunday with highs 75-80F and a warming breeze S 5-15mph. Columbus Day Monday looks good for most of Michigan as we see sun and clouds and another day flirting with 80F. Showers move through late, late Monday and/or Tuesday morning. Models also show a cold front blasting through here on Thursday with showers and storms and then cooler air for next weekend. Stay tuned, and remember the Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

