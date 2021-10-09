Metro Detroit weather: Scattered showers, storms still possible Friday night

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – A Flood Warning is in effect along the Huron River near Hamburg, Michigan, in southern Livingston County.

Welcome to Friday night, Motown.

Showers and storms remain in our forecast tonight. The rain may not be as torrential in places as Friday afternoon, but do not be surprised by a flash of lightning or rumble of thunder. Showers and storms will not be as widespread this weekend, and we will experience more sunshine and warmer conditions by the end of it. The warmest day of the holiday weekend (and driest) is Monday.

Friday night would be cool to mild cloudy skies and on and rain showers. Overnight lows will be in the low and middle 60s.

Saturday will have morning rain. So, anyone trying to get to Harvest Fest early needs to grab the rain gear. Families going to the event or doing anything else outdoors will enjoy sunnier skies as the day progresses. Milder with highs or 70s.

Sunday will be partly the mostly sunny and warmer. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 60s.

Holiday, Monday, looks like the warmest day of the week with highs there 80 degrees under part Lil mosey sunny skies.

Tuesday and Wednesday will have sunshine this week clouds. We can enjoy the fall colors on these warm days with highs in the middle 70s.

