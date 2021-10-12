Metro Detroit weather: Few morning showers, not as warm

The showers and storms to our west are taking their time and fizzling as they approach Metro Detroit, so scattered, light showers are possible as you head out and about on this Tuesday morning. It’s one of those cases where some areas see a light shower and so far no lightning on Storm Tracker 4, while many of you won’t see much of anything. And our shower chances today are confined mainly to the morning hours with just a sprinkle or two later this afternoon and temps are still very mild… in the mid to upper 60s as you head out the door.

Sunrise is at 7:43 a.m.

After a few widely scattered morning showers, again we may see a few areas of sprinkles through the lunch hour and early afternoon. Skies will go from cloudy to partly sunny and highs will only hit the lower 70s with winds SW 7-17 gusting 20-25mph. These weak Tuesday showers won’t be our only shot at wet weather this week, but we are temporarily dry by the end of today and into your Hump Day. We’ll get a few opportunities to get into some rain later this week.

Ad

Sunset is at 6:56 p.m.

Wednesday will be a wonderful day all across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with morning lows in the 50s, and highs back into the mid 70s. Late day storms will get going across Western Lower Michigan with a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms off to our west late afternoon and evening Wednesday with a chance for storm clusters producing damaging winds. A few showers will weaken but move into Metro Detroit overnight into early Thursday, and then there’s a chance for a few showers later in the afternoon and evening with highs around 77 degrees.

Computer model data shows the heaviest rain moving in on Friday, but not until the afternoon which will play a big part in temperatures to end the work and school week. For now, a few showers possible in the morning, but a slug of heavier rain through the afternoon and evening with temps in the lower 70s and falling into the weekend. These showers will likely be around and a factor in Friday night high school football games. Stay tuned!

Ad

Showers linger into the first half of Saturday and then we’re drying out and cooling in the afternoon Saturday and Sunday. Both weekend days will only hit the low 60s for highs.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android