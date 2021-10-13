Metro Detroit weather: Mild and dry today, more wet weather tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s as we get going here on your Wednesday morning across Metro Detroit. But, no wet weather is happening now, and we are expecting no wet weather for all of SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario with light winds most of the day too.

Sunrise is at 7:44 a.m.

We won’t get a ton of sunshine today, but we will see some sun and highs in the low to maybe mid 70s once again. Skies will go from partly sunny to partly cloudy and the winds remain a little lighter today SW 5-10mph. Although we don’t expect any wet weather today, showers will be chasing us overnight tonight into your Thursday and Friday too. Yeah, it looks pretty wet around here to end this work and school week.

Sunset is at 6:54 p.m.

Scattered rain and thundershowers will be coming and going starting early tomorrow morning. And, with scattered light rain and thundershowers, we should still see high temps in the mid 70s around here Thursday after morning lows in the lower 60s. We may see a few areas of slightly heavier rain and thunder Thursday, with more waves of wet weather in the forecast for your Friday.

Ad

Yes, it’s going to be a little touch and go come Friday and the Storm Prediction Center has placed Metro Detroit in a Marginal Risk for Severe Storms Friday afternoon and evening. We should see some steady or even heavy downpours and some gusty winds in the afternoon and evening as highs hit the low or mid 70s Friday.

Showers linger into early Saturday before we dry out and see temps tumble into the 50s and 60s Saturday. We will see a dry stretch after that with cool, Fall-like pattern setting up… stay tuned.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool to stay ahead of any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World. It’s free!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android