Metro Detroit weather: Showers, thunderstorms arrive Thursday, stay for Friday

The severe threat isn’t high, but some gusty winds and localized flooding will be something to watch out for.

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

A cold front with a line of showers and thunderstorms is arriving Thursday afternoon and evening. It remains warm and mild before midnight, then cools down afterward. More rain is likely Friday and straggles into Saturday morning. It will be drier and cooler for the rest of the Motor City’s weekend.

Thunderstorms arrive

A cold front with a line of showers and thunderstorms is arriving Thursday afternoon. Ahead of it, it will feel almost like summertime, even with clouds overhead. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Some neighborhoods are reaching the low 80s.

That said, showers and thunderstorms march from west to east across the region between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Use caution on wet roads ahead of the Detroit Red Wings home opener against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Heavy rain, gusty winds and some lightning are possible. Use caution on wet surfaces. Please slow down if driving. Indoors is always the place to be when you hear any thunder.

We’ll likely get a break from rain and storms between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. We’ll at least have much lighter shower activity. Skies will be cloudy with temps falling from the 70s to the 60s before midnight.

It will be wetter, again, after the downtown hockey game. Another wave of wet weather arrives at 10 p.m. ET and when you join us for Local 4 News at 11. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Weekend forecast

Friday will have cloudy skies with little to no rain only during pre-dawn hours. But as many of us wake up or take the kids to school or drive to work, More showers with embedded thunderstorms arrive and ride up the frontal system that will stall just to the east of Southeast Michigan. Highs will be near 70 degrees.

The threat of severe weather has decreased with new model data arriving. Be that as it may, the ground truth when stormy weather arrives can be different. Heavy rain, lightning, higher winds and hail are still possible. They may not cause of widespread damage or dangers as with previous storm events, but we must remain ever-vigilant.

Showers linger Saturday morning. The cold front finally moves on and Mother Nature gives us a dose of reality and it will be chillier than average. It won’t be colder, but it will certainly feel like fall Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 50s (below average by, at least, 5 degrees) all day. Skies will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny.

Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and more seasonable. As families enjoy more fall colors a trips to the cider mill, pumpkin patch or apple orchard, highs will be in the low 60s.

